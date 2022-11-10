When: Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors meeting, Nov. 1

What happened: The board voted to sign an agreement between the township, the township sewer authority, and Pennsylvania American Water Co. to sell township sewer lines to the company.

Background: The authority contracts with Christiana and Salisbury to provide sewer service to about 250 properties connected to sewer lines in the township. The authority has had issues with costs, debt, management and billing over recent years as well as limited opportunity for needed expansion of the system.

Why it’s important: The sale to Pennsylvania American will allow the authority to pay off debts. After the change in ownership, the company could continue to contract with the current treatment providers or connect to their existing system in the Coatesville area.

The cost: The final purchase price will not be released until the contract is finalized. Current sewer customers in the township pay $385 per quarter.

Quotable: “My disappointment is that the sale does not look like it will help any of the residents,” Supervisor Robert Newlin said.

Other happenings: The board accepted the resignation of Township Manager Michele Neckermann effective Nov. 7. Neckermann cited a desire to move on to other opportunities. No replacement was named at this time.

What’s next: Supervisors meet next at 7 p.m. Nov. 16.