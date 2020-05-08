When: Sadsbury supervisors meeting, May 5.

What happened: The board of voted to reopen the township office, while following county guidelines, potentially May 18.

Background: The township offices have been operating but closed to the public becaue of coronavirus restrictions. Residents have been able to contact the office by phone or email and leave materials through a drop box at the township building.

Why it’s important: The township road crews have continued to work as needed, but only the township secretary has been working from the township building.

Quotable: “I don't see any problem with opening as soon as possible,” Supervisor Eugene Lammey said.

What happens next: Because the Pennsylvania primary was changed to June 2, that night’s supervisors meeting is canceled. Meetings will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, if needed, and Tuesday, June 23.

Other happenings: The board awarded materials bids for this year's road projects including stone, skin patching, and tar and chipping

The costs: Tar and chipping is scheduled for Mount Pleasant, Schoolhouse, Simmontown, Williams Run and Newport Roads at a cost of $109,385.