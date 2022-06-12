When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, June 1.

What happened: The board voted to engage an engineer to plan improvements to High Street, widening the road that is only 17 feet wide in spots.

Background: The board had talked about conditions on High Street, just outside Christiana Borough, in 2018. But township supervisors did not follow through on the idea at that time. The road problem has come to the board’s attention again after an increase in complaints.

Why it’s important: Widening the street for safety is challenging because of trees and, in one spot, steps on the road edges.

Other roads: The township is applying for a state grant available for dirt and gravel roads. The grant would help fund the improvement of Country Lane. The state is encouraging the use of a new driving surface aggregate to reduce environmental impact, but the board is not certain this material can handle horse-and-buggy traffic. Township officials said they would prefer to go with an oil-and-chip surface they have experience with.

Other happenings: The board went over the complete list of equipment to assess future needs. Supervisors are considering replacing a tractor that has had repeated mechanical problems, even though it is one of the township’s most recent purchases.