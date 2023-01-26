When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, Jan 17.

What happened: The board tabled action on an unpaid invoice from February 2022 that was found by the new township secretary, Wendy K. Dettrey, in the township’s QuickBooks files.

Background: The invoice for $1,418 represents a charge to the Sadsbury Municipal Authority. At that time, when the authority needed office assistance, work was done for them by then-township manager Michele Neckermann, with the authority reimbursing the township her time spent during her township business hours.

Why it’s important: The board is not certain at this point if this is the only invoice the authority has not paid or if other charges will be found against the authority or the township.

What happens next: Dettrey will continue to keep the board advised of any other bills or invoices that she finds as she continues to go through the records.

Other happenings: The supervisors would like to hold a community day this spring. Residents would have an opportunity to meet the supervisors, and local businesses and organizations would have informational booths. There would also be children’s games and activities.

Quotable: “I just think we need to do something to let people know we’re here to help,” Supervisor Jeff Priddy said.