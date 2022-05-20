When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, May 3.

What happened: The board agreed to allow additional time for Merv and Candace Beiler to meet the requirements of a settlement agreement with the township regarding their event venue.

Background: The township zoning hearing board turned down an application for a special exception for the event venue at 5697 Strasburg Road. The decision was appealed, but attorneys for the township and the property owners reached a settlement. That agreement requires the property owners to drop their appeal, meet uniform commercial codes on their facilities, address parking issues and to have an approved sewage system. Originally, 60 days were allowed for completing those two steps but now the time frame has been expanded to 90 days for the facility designs and 120 for the sewage module approval.

Why it’s important: Several weddings have already been booked for the facility. A short list of events will be allowed to happen if the agreed upon conditions are met.

The cost: As part of the agreement, the township was paid roughly $8,000 to cover the township’s expenses and legal fees.

What happens next: There is a short list of scheduled weddings that may take place while the conditions are being met.

Other happenings: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has awarded the township a $1 million grant for work on the Enola Low Grade Trail through the township. This money will be used as a match for a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant. Additionally, a Lancaster County grant for $700,000 will bring the total funding available for the project to $2.7 million. Design work will proceed so the project can go out for bid.

Also: The board heard complaints about noise on Christiana Avenue where motor bikes are being used in a residential subdivision. The board indicated they would investigate the situation and see if anything can be done.