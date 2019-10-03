When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 1.
What happened: The board appointed Brad Sosko to a vacancy on the township Municipal Authority created when Linda Swift resigned at the close of that body’s meeting earlier in the evening.
Background: The authority oversees the operation of the township sewer system, which serves 252 users in southeastern Lancaster County. Earlier this year, supervisors brought change to the authority by appointing an all-new board composed of Supervisors Jim Ranck and Gene Lammey, residents Jeff Priddy, Thomas Steckler and Swift, along with Township Manager Michele Neckermann as administrator/treasurer. There had been issues with the ongoing maintenance of the sewer system, collection of bills and record keeping.
Why it’s important: The authority is cracking down on overdue bills, including a notice that delinquent bills may result in termination of service or placement of a lien on the property. Bill payments must be received at the township office by the quarterly deadline. A postmark by the due date is insufficient.
The cost: Users pay $232 per quarter per equivalent dwelling unit, defined as a single-family household. A 10% penalty is being imposed on past due bills, plus 1.5% interest on the full unpaid balance. A potential rate increase was discussed at a Sept. 26 special meeting, but no decision has been made at this point.
Quotable: “So much of the taxpayers’ money is going into the authority,” said Supervisor Jim Ranck, who would like to see the operation sold.
Other happenings: Supervisors are considering a set of proposed zoning amendments that drops a section about keeping livestock as pets on residential properties. Supervisors questioned language that would allow farm animals in residential neighborhoods. Supervisors said proposed zoning changes will be addressed at future meetings.