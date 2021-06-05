When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, June 1.

What happened: Following a public hearing within the meeting, supervisors adopted an ordinance change to rezone a property along Route 41 in Sadsbury Township.

Background: Esh Foods, which plans to build a distribution center on 80 acres at an address known as 203 Route 41, Gap, requested the rezoning.

Why its important: The zoning change to light business will also allow for construction of the new facility, while mixed-used provisions will allow additional smaller businesses within the site. The board's action was a rezoning — not a development plan.

Other happenings: The board voted 2-1 with Gene Lammey opposed to not clear the side-gutters along Upper Valley Road. The board had planned to do the work with the help of equipment and personnel from Paradise Township, but are concerned there will be a negative reaction from residents.

Quotable: “I’m going to disagree. We’re either going to pay now or pay later if we don’t clean the side gutters and that water lays there,” said Lammey, explaining why he voted against the measure.

What happens next: Clearing of side gutters will be done along other township roads as planned.