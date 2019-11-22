When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 19.
What happened: The board voted for preliminary approval of the township’s 2020 budget with approximately $760,000 in revenues and $740,000 in expenses. No tax increase is shown in the budget for the coming year.
Background: The board has been struggling with expenses connected to the operation of the sewer system that have been coming out of the general fund rather than the sewer authority accounts.
Quotable: “Keep in mind, we need to talk about wages once we know more about the sewer authority. I don’t think the township can pay all these wages. Some of it has to come out of the authority,” Supervisor Jeff Priddy said.
What happens next: The board may still make changes to the budget and will give final approval to the document at the supervisors Dec. 17 meeting.