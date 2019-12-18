When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 17.
What happened: Supervisors in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County, adopted the final budget for 2020 with some changes from the preliminary version adopted last month.
Background: In November, the board approved the general fund with approximately $760,000 in revenues and $740,000 in expenses. In the final version, revenues remain the same, but expenses are cut to $735,000. The reduction in expenses came from cutting miscellaneous items and estimated salaries.
Taxes: No increase in real estate taxes is needed for the coming year, keeping the tax rate at 0.776 mills. For every $100,000 in assessed value, a taxayer will pay $77.60.
What happens next: Any salary increases will be set at the Jan. 6 reorganization meeting.
Other happenings: The board discussed the costs incurred on behalf of the township sewer authority, ending with a motion to request payment of $7,464 to cover the township’s out-of-pocket expenses this year. Township employees also do a variety of work for the sewer authority. At this time, the supervisors are not charging the authority with the cost of those man hours, but they would like to do so in the future.
Quotable: “Going into the new year we need an agreement,” supervisor Chairman James Ranck said.