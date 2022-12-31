When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 21.

What happened: The board approved the 2023 budget as advertised, showing income of $940,291 and expenses of $834,520.

Background: Public works roads and streets is the largest expense category in the budget, totaling $253,678. This is followed by $221,304 for public safety, which includes code enforcement, emergency management and contributions to fire and ambulance companies that serve the municipality.

Cost: There is no increase to the current township tax rate of 0.776 mills.

Why it’s important: In the budget is funding for the Christiana Ambulance in the amount of $25,440. The board had ceased funding the ambulance earlier this year but have now reinstated funding as the organization has been making changes to its board and operations.

Quotable: “They’re moving in a good direction,” township Secretary Wendy Dettrey said.

What happens next: For the new year, supervisor meetings will be held on the first and third Tuesdays of each month beginning at 7 p.m. The annual reorganization meeting will be held Jan. 3 immediately followed by the regular monthly meeting.