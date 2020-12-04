There will be no tax increase for 2021, supervisors in Sadsbury Township, Chester County, said during their Dec. 1 remote meeting.

Taxes will remain at 2.1 mills.

Supervisor Dave Reynolds said due to the pandemic, the township anticipates a 15% decrease in property tax revenue for 2021. Interest income and other revenues are also trending lower, so while the township budgeted for $2.5 million in revenue for 2020, the spending plan calls for $2.1 million in revenue for 2021.

Reynolds said the township cut department budgets where possible, without cutting employees, and the township didn’t want to pass a tax increase during the pandemic. However, he said residents should brace themselves for a possible tax increase for 2022.

The township has budgeted more in 2021 for highway maintenance, its fire companies and legal fees. For public safety, Sadsbury budgeted $550,031 for its police department for 2021 — down from $562,000 for 2020.

Supervisors plan to adopt a final 2021 budget, currently set at $2.3 million, during a special remote budget meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.

In other business, supervisors gave Simon Jessey and John Lymberis of the Planning Commission permission to continue to explore forming a Western Gateway District in the township.

Jessey said the state Department of Transportation’s announced plans to eventually divert some traffic from Business Route 30 could open up the opportunity to form a pedestrian-friendly mixed-use business area, which would be an extension of the village of Sadsburyville, and of service to residents in the western part of the township.

The local planners discussed the concept with the Chester County Planning Commission, which encouraged them to pursue the idea of bringing to the township businesses such as medical offices, a day care center, a veterinary clinic and a hotel.

Jessey also reported the planning commission reviewed expansion plans from John Rock Inc. on Nov. 18 but is recommending the firm answer neighborhood impact questions from James MacCombie, township engineer, prior to approval.

MacCombie also reported the new Sadsbury Commons access road under construction saw four berms fail during the torrential rain on Nov. 30, causing flooding on Route 30. He said the problem will be corrected.

Supervisors also heard Donn Roberts of the Chester County Airport Authority report the airport is seeking Federal Aviation Administration grant money for a 12-foot fence to prevent a deer problem. A deer recently collided with a plane on a runway, damaging the plane.

