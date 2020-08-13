Sadsbury Township supervisors in Chester County on Aug. 11 unanimously approved adopting the International Property Maintenance Code, a move they say will give them more legal clout in dealing with derelict properties.

The code will be formally adopted at the Sept. 8 meeting. Supervisors began examining the code last year following numerous complaints from Pomeroy residents about junk cars, rats, weeds and unsafe properties.

Supervisors directed township solicitor Max O’Keefe to take one Middle Street property owner to court, but the action was unsuccessful. With renewed complaints, supervisors said the code will give the township enforcement ability over those who fail to maintain their properties.

Police Chief Michael Hawley said the code allows the township to take uniform action without seeming to be selective or punitive.

During their September meeting, supervisors also will consider the possibility of leasing a building on Independence Way for use as a public works garage. Supervisor Dave Reynolds said the township needs a garage, but with an estimated $1.5 million price tag, a garage won’t likely be built for two years.

In other matters, supervisors approved a lease agreement O’Keefe prepared for recreational baseball leagues that want to use township fields. O’Keefe said the reasonable use agreement allows leagues to play and care for fields, while protecting the township from liability from incidents and pandemic-related complaints.

However, supervisors told volunteers from the Piston Poppers organization they could not give them a permit to run races on the track on Compass Road in Parkesburg because of the governor’s order disallowing gatherings of more than 250 people during the pandemic.

Supervisors also appointed Jeremy Alcorn, John Ator and Amanda Stewart to fill three vacancies on the Planning Commission.

