When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, April 4.

What happened: The board voted to refer a new adaptive reuse ordinance to the solicitor for review before moving forward with adoption.

Background: The board has been looking at adaptive reuse ordinances that are in place in similar municipalities. The ordinance sets guidelines for adapting older buildings, particularly barns and agricultural structures, to new uses.

Why it’s important: With a growing interest in wedding venues, the supervisors are asking that the ordinance be modified to include regulations for this use.

Other happenings: Township Secretary Wendy Dettrey has become a notary public and will be available to the public for notary service at the township building during regular office hours from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The cost: Notary services will be provided at the fees suggested by the Pennsylvania Association of Notaries.