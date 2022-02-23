When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 16.

What happened: The board voted to hire Associated Building Inspections of Ephrata as the township’s new zoning officer/building inspection firm effectively immediately.

Background: The board has received a variety of resident complaints about ARRO Consulting, the township’s previous firm for zoning and building inspection. Supervisors made the change with an eye toward improved service, continuity and consistency.

Quotable: “I think they’re pretty much low-key like we are. I get a good feeling from them,” Supervisor Eugene Lammey said.

Why it’s important: Any new permits will be handled by Associated Building Inspections. In the case of any projects that are already in progress and have a permit issued by ARRO, the decision about which firm will complete the project will be made on a case-by-case basis.

The cost: The board also approved a new building permit fee schedule that is somewhat higher than it had been under ARRO. Supervisors approved a $100 administrative fee to be paid to the township for processing any permit that falls under the Unified Construction Code. A zoning fee schedule is still being developed.

What happens next: Representatives from Associated Building Inspections will make a presentation and can answer the public’s questions at the April 6 supervisors meeting.