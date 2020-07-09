Youth baseball officials have been asking supervisors in Sadsbury Township, Chester County, to make baseball fields available for play.

But Sadsbury — along with other municipalities which own playing fields — are struggling with whether and how to put kids on ballfields during a pandemic.

“Many townships are not approving the use of their ballfields,” said Supervisor Dave Reynolds during the July 7 supervisors meeting. Area coaches are calling, saying they are really in need of practice and playing fields, he said.

Supervisors said liability issues are their main concern, and they don’t want to be responsible for their fields being a source to spread COVID-19. Recognizing children need playing fields, however, supervisors asked township solicitor Max O’Keefe to write an agreement for organizations to use the fields.

The township will keep bathrooms closed because there is no staff to clean them. Supervisors said athletes would play at their own risk, and the township would require waivers and that state recommendations about social distancing and masks be followed.

Reynolds also raised the possibility of building a field on the vacant field next to the Krapf’s bus lot on Lincoln Highway. However, since the cost would be about $5,700, supervisors put the project on hold.

In another matter, supervisors approved spending $36,115 to redo the trail in Bert Reel Park, a budgeted item. They also approved resurfacing Octorara Road, Celeste Drive, Limestone Road, Sadsbury Road, Fox Trail and the first 100 feet of Bonsall School Road. Supervisors will spend $305,000 of their $346,000 in liquid fuels money on the projects.

Supervisors also accepted from pallet construction firm John Rock Inc. land development plans for a second building. Township engineer James MacCombie and the Planning Commission will review the plans this month.

The board also heard from Simon Jessey, a member of both the Planning Commission and Sadsbury Park Homeowners Association. Expressing concern about injuries and potential house fires, Jessey said park residents are grateful for continued police patrol given the increase in fireworks use this summer.

Supervisors are looking for two additional planning commission members after the resignation of Tim Sarbaum, who has moved, and a vacancy that hasn’t been filled.