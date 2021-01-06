Supervisors in Sadsbury Township, Chester County, reorganized Jan. 4, making no changes in board and administrative positions.

Dave Reynolds was reelected chairman, John Moore reelected vice-chairman, and Earl Taylor reelected roadmaster. Also continuing in their jobs are Linda Shank, secretary; Tammy Russell, treasurer; Max O'Keefe of Lamb McErlane, township solicitor; and James MacCombie of Herbert E. MacCombie Jr. Consulting Engineers and Surveyors Inc., engineer and zoning officer.

Supervisors reappointed Amanda Stewart and John Etor to the planning commission, with terms expiring in 2022. The planning commission will reorganize at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13. Member Simon Jessey said the commission is reviewing a new zoning ordinance and is asking that once it is approved all ordinances be published online.

Supervisors also reappointed Dawn Groff to the zoning hearing board until 2023.

In other matters supervisors heard complaints that Eagle Disposal is missing picking up the trash of some customers. Shank said she will forward complaints to Eagle. O'Keefe said Eagle’s contract with the township is up for renewal this year, and he will look into the bidding process.

On the recommendation of MacCombie and the planning commission, supervisors approved changes, including an increase in units, to the Sadsbury Park development’s 2B and 4B phases. Construction is set to begin in the spring.

Supervisors also said Christmas trees will be picked up Jan. 8 and Jan. 15, weather permitting. All ornaments should be removed and trees should not be placed in plastic bags.

