Although the 2020 budget is up about 3.5% over this year’s spending plan, there will be no tax increase for residents of Sadsbury Township in Chester County.
Supervisors Dec. 3 unanimously passed a $2.2 million budget that keeps taxes at 2.1 mills.
The municipality’s total income is up $79,000 over 2019. This is a result of higher transfer and earned income taxes, but also includes a $51,000 transfer from the former sewer fund to the general fund.
Earlier this year the township sold its wastewater system to Pennsylvania American Water Co. Sadsbury Township placed the $6.2 million from the sale into a Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust account.
The township has budgeted $2.4 million for expenses in 2020 and anticipates closing 2020 with a $9,651 surplus.
Township employees will receive 4% salary increases in 2020. While police Chief Gerald Ranck, who is retiring at the end of 2019, had requested funding for two additional police officers, supervisors approved just one additional officer. The public safety budget is down $173,000, mainly because of lower equipment costs.
The budget calls for $26,000 from state fire relief funds plus $50,000 to be donated to the Sadsburyville and Keystone Valley fire companies, and $41,000 to be allocated to ambulance companies.