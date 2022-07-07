When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, June 6.

What happened: New Holland resident Samantha Trego expressed concern about stormwater runoff for residents of Heritage Estates from a building addition, loading dock and water basin at Freedom Flooring LLC, 205 Diller Ave. She requested a meeting for residents, Freedom Flooring and engineers from New Holland and Earl Township to reassure there will be no problems for properties behind the flooring business.

Response: Lee Zimmerman, roadmaster, explained the properties in question were in New Holland, but the stormwater runoff would flow into an adjacent farm in Earl Township. Township Secretary/Treasurer Candi Johnson told Trego she will coordinate a meeting between the respective parties.

Appointment: Supervisors adopted a resolution between Earl Township, Caenarvon Township and Terre Hill Borough providing for a regional emergency management coordinator.

Retirements: Supervisor Chair Rick Kochel reported Brenda Becker retired from her position as treasurer/assistant secretary by letter with her last day being May 13. Becker served as secretary/treasurer for 21 years. Kochel also announced Zimmerman retired by letter effective Aug. 1. Becker and Zimmerman were employed for 22 years, both beginning work in August 2000. Kochel admitted to not jumping up and down about Zimmerman’s retirement but wished him well in starting his own hauling business.

Quotable: “For years I said Earl Township was the only township I wanted to work in. I thank the board for giving me the opportunity to serve the township for 22 years,” Zimmerman said.