When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, April 11.

What happened: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the state Department of Transportation’s project to replace the West High Street (Route 772) bridge over Rife Run will begin April 25. It is anticipated to be completed by August 2024.

Details: The current two-span bridge will be replaced with a single-span bridge that will have sidewalks on both sides. Since a single-span bridge does not have a center pier, water will flow more efficiently under the bridge. For the first month of the project, flaggers will be directing traffic on the bridge during daytime hours. There will be no restrictions before 8:30 a.m. On Fridays, there will be no restrictions from 3:30-6 p.m. After the first month, a temporary traffic signal will be installed to allow one lane of West High Street (Route 772) to remain open during construction.

Park access: Both Logan and Mummau parks are adjacent to the bridge. Access to the Logan Park parking area adjacent to the bridge will be closed; however, pedestrian access to the soccer fields will be maintained. Access to Mummau Park will be maintained by a temporary traffic signal.

Playground equipment: Council agreed with the borough’s parks and pool committee’s recommendation to install playground equipment from the former Stiegel Elementary School in Veterans Memorial Park.

Background: Council agreed to accept the donation of playground equipment from Manheim Central School District at the March 28 meeting. The equipment is located at the former Stiegel Elementary School, 3 S. Hazel St., which was recently sold to a developer. The borough’s public works staff will remove the equipment and place it in Memorial Park. Council member Jared Longenecker, who chairs the parks and pool committee, said playground equipment will be placed between the softball field that’s known as Pool Field and the existing basketball court. He said the site is close to a walking trail, which makes it easily accessible.

Coffee with a Cop: Manheim Borough police Chief Joe Stauffer said the department will host a Coffee with a Cop event from 8-10 a.m. May 11 at Mill 72 Bake Shop & Cafe, 45 N. Main St. The event is free and provides residents with an informal opportunity to speak with police officers.

Leaf composting: Council approved an agreement with Larry Hershey, 360 Hossler Road, to accept bagged leaves at no charge for composting from the borough’s fall leaf pickup program. The kraft bags of leaves would be delivered to Hershey’s Rapho Township farm. Fisher said Hershey has been accepting the borough bagged leaves for a number of years, but the agreement formalizes the process.