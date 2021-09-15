At around 7:15 a.m., the truck overturned while going around a corner on Route 501 in Jackson Township closing the road in both directions between Hergelrode Drive and King Street, according to a WGAL report.

Lebanon Co. dispatchers say a box truck overturned while going around a corner on 501 in Jackson Twp., then caught fire. They say the driver got out on his own & is not hurt. Dispatchers believe another crash nearby was unrelated. It involved two vehicles and was not serious. pic.twitter.com/S83gu4IiBb