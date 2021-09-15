Vehicle fire logo

A truck crashed and caught on fire closing a road Lebanon County this morning.  

At around 7:15 a.m., the truck overturned while going around a corner on Route 501 in Jackson Township closing the road in both directions between Hergelrode Drive and King Street, according to a WGAL report.  

State Police report that there are no known injuries. 

