Lebanon County’s second roundabout opened Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

PennDOT announced Oct. 8 that the roundabout at Route 241 or Colebrook Road and Rocherty Road in North Cornwall Township opened to traffic Oct. 11. The primary contractor, Pennsy Supply Inc. of Harrisburg, deactivated temporary traffic signals to allow unrestricted traffic in both directions of Colebrook Road.

Rocherty Road will remain closed at the intersection until the project’s expected completion date Oct. 29, according to PennDOT. Construction of the $3.4 million project began June 28.

The project also included realignment of an S-curve on Route 241 between Creekside Drive and just north of Mill Road, which was completed last May, according to PennDOT.

Lebanon County’s first roundabout opened in 2011 on Route 117 at North Side Drive in South Londonderry Township.

PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson said roundabouts are typically a “learning curve” but have improved traffic and lessened crashes in other areas.