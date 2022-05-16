Parts of U.S. Route 222 in Berks County will be under lane restrictions this summer.

Roadwork is set to continue on weekends through August on Route 222 between 724 and Crossing Drive in Berks County.

Drivers are advised that there will be one-lane restrictions from 7 p.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday until work is completed.

The construction is part of a larger project to improve the intersections of Routes 222 and PA 73, Route 222 and Genesis Drive, and Route 222 and Schaeffer Road in Maidencreek Township, Berks County.