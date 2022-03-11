When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, March 3.

What happened: A proposal to construct a $2.8 million traffic roundabout at Route 272 and Church Street in Reamstown drew about 40 people to the board meeting. Among those who spoke at the meeting, several opposed the idea, others favored it and a few didn’t care so long as something was done to ease the dangerous intersection.

Background: The township is studying the idea of a roundabout that would have an 80-foot outer diameter and a 50-foot inner diameter. The design also includes bypass lanes so that traffic turning right from any direction from either roadway could do so without entering the traffic circle. According to a report by township engineering firm RETTEW, the benefits of the roundabout include reducing speeds to a limit in the range of 15-25 miles per hour in the circle. Objectives of the roundabout are to eliminate T-bone and head-on crashes, allow motorists to pass through without stopping unless there is traffic inside the circle, eliminate delays caused by traffic lights and increase pedestrian crossing safety as walkers only need to watch one lane at a time. Slower traffic also makes it safer for bicycles and horses and buggies.

Public comment: “It’s a horrific intersection,” said Ed Sweigart who said he’d been T-boned twice in the intersection, including as recently as last year. He urged the board to take action. Resident Alan Maxwell said he “100%” supports the roundabout. He said he travels extensively for his company and passes through many roundabouts. Most of those opposed pointed out that larger trucks could not maneuver the single lane circle. Greg Burkholder, a truck driver, said, “What you’re proposing here, a single-lane roundabout, I don’t think it’ll work at this intersection, especially when you have 48- or 50-foot trailers going through. They’ll be running up on the center of the circle.”

Officials respond: Supervisor Chairman Romao “RC” Carrasco said state traffic studies for roundabouts take into consideration the largest trucks that would use the roadway, including oversized vehicles, and those studies take into account projected traffic flows dating 20 years ahead. Township Manager Mike Hession said studies show that 8% of traffic passing through the intersection are large trucks.

Fire chief weighs in: Donny Stover, Stevens Fire Company chief, said he talked to emergency supervisors in Maidencreek Township in Berks County which has several roundabouts. Before the traffic circles were installed there was on average one fatal crash per year and several serious accidents. Now there are none, nor any serious crashes.

What’s next: Carrasco stressed this was “just a concept,” but more studies will be done.

Also: The board gave police Chief Darrick Keppley approved the hiring of a police offer, bringing the force to 17.

Public meeting: The board will meet again at 9 a.m. March 17 at the municipal building.