When: Warwick supervisors meeting, Oct. 21.

What happened: The new roundabout at Sixth Street and Woodcrest Avenue is completed and is in use, Township Manager Dan Zimmerman reported during the meeting.

Quotable: “We have been getting a lot of positive comments,” Zimmerman said. “We had the fire company ladder truck drive through it, and there was plenty of room.”

Why it matters: According to studies done by the state Department of Transportation, roundabouts offer safety benefits, reducing the risk of head-on and T-bone crashes. Roundabouts also keep traffic moving and reduce traffic backups at busy intersections.

Background: The roundabout at Sixth Street and Woodcrest Avenue is the first of two roundabouts, both located along the extended Sixth Street. The first roundabout was a few weeks behind schedule, with an original target date of late September.

What’s next: The second roundabout at Route 772, Clay Road, and Sixth Street is being constructed now and Zimmerman said he expects it be completed in mid-November. There have been some delays related to utilities. This roundabout will have three legs initially because Sixth Street is not yet completed, but it will become a four-way roundabout.

Other business: Supervisors approved a request from Rock Lititz for deferral of agreements for delayed projects at the Rock Lititz campus. Only two planned projects at Pod 5 and Mickey’s Black Box theater are underway. Due to unexpected delays, the other projects that were being planned, along with improvements, have been deferred.

Halloween event: The board approved a request by Rock Lititz to have fire police direct traffic at a Halloween drive-thru event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 29. The event is called Drive the Block, and 900 reservations will be accepted through Eventbrite.