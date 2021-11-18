After a week of searching for ex-cop Robert Vicosa and his two daughters, police have found Vicosa and one of his daughters dead, according to WBAL 11.

Police in Smithsburg, a town in Western Maryland, found ex-cop Robert Vicosa dead inside a vehicle that they surrounded earlier, according to CBS Baltimore.

U.S. Marshals told CBS Baltimore that Vicosa and suspended Baltimore County police sergeant Tia Bynum were travelling in a gray Ford Edge stolen from a man in Cockeysville overnight. Sources told CBS Baltimore that Vicosa died from a gunshot wound.

He was shot before police approached the vehicle, according to the report.

The status of the other daughter and Bynum is unknown.

Aerial footage from a CBS Baltimore chopper showed that the vehicle was surrounded by first responder vehicles at MD-418 at Ringgold Pike.

Pennsylvania State Police told CBS Baltimore that the road will be closed for an extended time and all traffic should avoid the area. However, the public is not in any danger, according to the report.

Maryland State Police are taking over the investigation.

Vicosa and Bynum have been on the run since holding Vicosa’s estranged wife at gunpoint and kidnapping Vicosa’s two young daughters Monday. Over the last few days police say Vicosa has held a York County woman at gunpoint and carjacked a man in Baltimore County.

Both Vicosa and Bynum worked together at the Baltimore County Police Department. Baltimore County Police Department chief Melissa Hyatt said Bynum was assigned to the department’s criminal investigation bureau. Vicosa was fired in August, and Bynum was suspended and stripped of all police power Wednesday, police say.

This story will continue to develop as more details are made available.