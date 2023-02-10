When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Board members discussed new technology purchases for J.P. McCaskey High School students, heard progress about the district’s social studies curriculum and considered switching to a different program for teacher and staff evaluations.

Details: Terry Tippett, technology director, and Wes Emlet, who coordinates instructional technology, considered iPads with dedicated keyboards, Windows laptops, Chromebooks and MacBooks. They recommended providing iPads for all students, with laptops available to check out.

Quotable: “There was no clear, one-size-fits-all answer,” Emlet told board members.

Prices: Providing iPads for every high-school student would cost the district about $1.15 million over four years, or about $418 per student. Offering Chromebooks would cost about $1.4 million, or $500 per student. Windows laptops would run some $2.23 million, with the cost per student around $800, while MacBooks would be about $3.8 million and cost about $1,400 per pupil.

Quotable: “The plan you’re recommending makes sense and is fiscally responsible,” board member Jennifer Eaton said. However, other board members expressed concerns.

Reactions: “When I think about this high school, I do think technology diversity is important,” Kareena Rios, board vice president, said. David Parry, another board member, said students should be able to check out an iPad, laptop or other technology depending on what’s needed for a specific class. “I like the approach of using the right tool for the right job.”

Student input: Xavier Gates, a student representative on the board, said he now uses a personal Chromebook for most of his classes and noted that his district-issued iPad didn’t have the correct software for the IB physics class he took last year. Keira Shirk, the other student representative, said she prefers using her iPad.

More: Technology workers need about two years to roll out new devices, Tippett told board members. Students currently use iPads, issued during the pandemic. The district also plans to upgrade charging capabilities for whatever device the board chooses.

Social studies: Curriculum writers will begin updating the district’s social studies lessons this spring and continue through the summer, said Jessica Sherman, assistant director for English language arts and social studies. She and Brian McDonald, who coordinates secondary ELA, social studies and advanced programs, told board members that curriculum work paused after Carol Powell, the district’s assistant superintendent, died in December 2021.

Worker evaluations: The district should switch to the PA-ETEP electronic teacher evaluation portal for observing and evaluating teachers and staff, said Ryan Stralo, who coordinates employee success and growth. Stralo said about 75% of school districts in the state use this system, and switching will better align with Pennsylvania resources. The district will not have to pay more for PA-ETEP. Evaluators currently use iObservation to rate employees.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.