Coatesville City Council Oct. 15 issued a proclamation honoring retiring state Sen. Andrew Dinniman.

Dinniman, who was also a Chester County commissioner during his 30-year political career, has been one of the steel city’s biggest boosters. He secured both recognition and hundreds of thousands of economic development money for city projects, including the new train station set to be constructed in 2021.

Recognizing the city’s historic struggles with civil rights during the remote meeting over Zoom, Dinniman told council he has introduced Senate Bill 1349 to rename Youngsburg Road south of Coatesville the Zachariah Walker Memorial Road.

Walker was a Black steelworker who was lynched and murdered Aug. 13, 1911, in front of thousands of people. Dinniman said he hopes attention to Walker’s life will help the community face the evils of the past as they “build a new America of equality and hope for all.”

Dinniman also said he believes Coatesville is destined for a renaissance and to “become the vibrant economic center of Chester County.”

During the meeting, council voted 5-1, with Ed Simpson casting the no vote, to postpone considering subordinating the debt the Downtown Revival Limited Partnership owes the city. Council President Linda Lavender-Norris was absent from the meeting.

Last month, Crosby Wood of Downtown Revival said Fulton Financial requested the subordination as he seeks $1 million additional financing to improve the development —six commercial and 22 residential apartments from 200 to 260 Lincoln Highway East.

Solicitor Anthony Verway recommended considering the request in executive session. Council met in executive session Oct. 12 and postponed the public portion of the meeting until Oct. 15 because of technical difficulties. Council again met in executive session Oct. 15 to discuss personnel, real estate and legal issues.

Council also heard from citizen Paul Evans of the Coatesville Housing Association who asked council to create an ethics board to “root out conflicts of interest.”

Verway said the city charter doesn’t provide for an ethics board, but any alleged conflicts of interest could be referred to a state ethics commission.

Carmen Green, council vice president, said if any council member has a conflict of interest, they should “bring it to light.”

Finance Director Richard Troutman told council the proposed preliminary 2021 budget calls for no increase in real estate taxes or solid waste fees.

Council also:

Approved a disability retirement settlement for a police officer.

Approved a $3,500 lawsuit settlement to Geronimo Rosato over a towed vehicle.

Heard City Manager James Logan say he will facilitate live citizen comment over Zoom during meetings.

Heard that construction began for the First Avenue and Lincoln Highway streetscape improvement project and should conclude early November.

