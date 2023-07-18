When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, July 10.

What happened: After a brief public hearing, council approved a resolution for Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community to obtain tax-exempt financing for a $20 million loan from M&T Bank.

Background: The hearing and resolution is required by the Internal Revenue Code when a nonprofit organization takes out a tax-exempt loan. The hearing provides an opportunity for council to ask questions and to inform the public. Because the retirement community is in East Drumore Township as well as the borough, the township must also approve the borrowing — which was done last week.

The cost: There are no costs to the borough associated with this approval.

Why it’s important: The retirement community is using $18 million of this new loan to consolidate four other borrowings that have been used for improvements, including construction of new cottages. The remaining $2 million will be used for building improvements including HVAC systems.

Other happenings: Council discussed the purchase of two radios for new police cars at a cost of $7,200. One of the cars will be used by the officer who is working at the Solanco School District. Under the district’s agreement with the borough, the district pays the cost of that officer’s police vehicle. Council will ask the district to cover the cost of one radio.