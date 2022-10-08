When: Ephrata Area school board committee meeting, Oct. 3.

What happened: Results from the newest exit survey offered to seniors in high school were presented to the board by Richard Hornberger, the district’s assistant superintendent. This is the sixth year they are contracting with LifeTrack Services to conduct an exit survey of graduating classes. 208 students participated, a reduction from 2021 when 266 students participated.

Why it matters: The district is using the survey to get data and a good sense of how students are doing and how they are being prepared for life once they graduate. The survey, which is anonymous, is asking for feedback about students’ experiences within the following categories: preparation, curriculum, safety and/or relationships.

Highlight: When asked if the grading system used provides adequate feedback, 66% of students said yes. In 2019, that number was 83%; in 2020, 76%; and in 2021, 65%. When asked if they plan to attend post‐secondary education, 72% said yes. This is similar to previous years, which were mainly in the 70% range. When asked if they are prepared for advancing technology in the world, 64% said yes. In 2019, this number was 83%.

Discussion: With many of the questions, there was a stark contrast in how students responded from 2019 to 2022, for example, when asked about grading and advanced technology. Board member Justin Showalter asked if this could be due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hornberger said that could be the case but didn’t want to assume.

Quotable: “We know there are better ways to grade. We know there are better ways to give good feedback to students than a percentage grade, but the system kind of prevents us so we’re trying to work around the system and give more feedback to students,” Hornberger said. He pointed out that using percentages is a universal trend; colleges use it to separate students. “And we don’t want to put our kids at a disadvantage,” he said.

Live-streaming and school visits: For regular school board meetings, the board has traditionally visited schools within the district, highlighting each school and its students, usually with students presenting something they’ve been working on. During the pandemic, this was put on hold. Starting this month, the board will start visiting schools regularly. Board President Chris Weber asked what members thought about live-streaming those meetings.

“There is some value to people being present, being there for the whole meeting rather than tuning in for one topic,” board member Timothy Stayer said.

Board member Nancy Aronson asked how many people tune in for the meetings. During the last regular meeting, when the board appointed Lara Paparo as the new member, about 12 people watched the meeting online, most of them related to candidates being interviewed for the seat. The board ultimately decided to not stream their off-site regular board meetings. Weber emphasized they can always start it back up again if there is a need for it. Live-streaming will continue for committee meetings held in the district board room.

What’s next: Ephrata Area school board will meet for its regular board meeting, Oct. 17, at the middle school.