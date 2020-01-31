- When: Council meeting, Jan. 28.

- What happened: Council approved two Manheim Community Pool contracts.

- Contracts: The borough has a $129,000 deal with the Lancaster Family YMCA to manage pool operations this year. The other agreement is with Aaron’s Acres for its summer camp program, including a $20,000 contribution for pool maintenance and a $6,202 fee for use of Veterans Memorial Park, pavilions and the pool.

- Proposed restaurant: Council approved a request to petition the state Liquor Control Board for an exemption of the board’s noise requirement for the Weary Traveler, 1 S. Charlotte St. The restaurant with outdoor seating and a market area is being developed by Scott and Heather Bowser. The outdoor seating areas and extended weekend hours for those areas received Zoning Hearing Board approval Jan. 13. Scott Bowser said the outdoor areas would be open until 11 p.m. on weekends.

- Historic firehouse: Council approved a measure authorizing the transfer of the former fire station at 26 E. High St. to the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority so the vacant building can be rehabilitated and returned to productive use. The borough will also contribute $15,000 for facade repairs.

- Theater: Council approved request from Manheim Performing Arts Community Theatre group to use the community room in the lower level of the borough office building for auditions and practices beginning in February.

- Income tax assistance: Council President Carol Phillips said the borough will again host tax preparation through United Way of Lancaster County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Volunteers will be in council chambers to prepare taxes free of charge Thursdays and Saturdays beginning Jan. 30. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Appointments can be made by calling 717-824-8102.