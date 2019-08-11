— When: Council meeting, Aug. 8.

— What happened: When the restaurant in Columbia Market House opens, hopefully in just under a year, customers will likely be able to celebrate with a toast. Borough Council signaled its willingness to go along with a request from CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health to allow alcohol at its special events and to allow customers to drink alcohol they bring in.

— Why it matters: Columbia views the revitalized market house as a key to its efforts to revitalize the downtown. CHI Healthy Columbia program manager Kelsey Miller says allowing alcohol to be served during special events is an important factor in attracting gatherings to the market once renovations are complete. Also, allowing patrons to bring their own beer or wine to the proposed restaurant to be housed in the market house is important, Miller said, because the restaurant’s current location is BYOB and the owners would like to continue that.

— Background: In March, the council approved a five-year agreement for Catholic Health Initiatives to manage the 150-year-old market. As part of that agreement, CHI is funding the design and construction of the restaurant, which will anchor the market. That agreement also calls for the market to be available to rent for private meetings and special events, which are expected to help draw people into the downtown. In a related matter, borough manager Rebecca S. Denlinger told council the state has indicated Columbia will be awarded $1.75 million in grant money toward the market renovation project.

— Quotable: “I have talked to a number of market managers at markets in the area that have vendors who sell alcohol. I have not heard of any problems,” said Miller, addressing council concerns about allowing BYOB at the restaurant.

— What’s next: Council asked Denlinger and Miller to address its concerns in the written agreement about how the BYOB aspect can be controlled so underage customers cannot access alcohol. Council also asked them to consider limiting both BYOB and special events service to wine and beer and to look at adding an enforcement mechanism with penalties for violations of the agreement. A revised proposal is expected to come back to the council next month.