When: East Lampeter Township Supervisors meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: Al Duncan of Miller’s Smorgasboard and John Smucker, who owns two hotels in the township, returned to the board asking for relief on their sewer charges. Duncan said restaurants are billed for sewer usage by the number of seats they have.

Why it matters: Because restaurants have not been operating near their full capacity for months due to the pandemic, he asked the board to only bill for how many seats the state mandates they can have open.

Also: Smucker suggested the board and the sewer authority consider suspending the stormwater assessment fee for this year. Projected collections from the fee are $350,000 per quarter, or $1.4 million. He said the group of 36 hoteliers he was representing would be paying more than $50,000 this year for the fee.

Quotable: “It comes at the wrong time,” Smucker said. “That’s our appeal for 2021. We need relief today. Give us confidence you guys are stepping with us in our mode for survival.”

Background: Supervisors at their December meeting adopted a resolution waiving penalities and interest fees on both second and third quarter billing through end of March.

What’s next: Smucker said he will approach the sewer authority about the stormwater fee as well.

Other happenings: Township Manager Ralph Hutchison reported settlement on the former Nolt’s Mill property, which the township now owns at 2251 Old Philadelphia Pike. Hutchison previously said the township purchased the property because it may be beneficial to the park. Also, he said the mill has rights to the water in Mill Creek and rights to the dam and mill race structures. Hutchison said by acquiring the mill property, it will provide for required pollution-reduction projects.

Reorganization: Supervisors had no change in leadership at their annual reorganization meeting, with Corey Meyer chosen as chairman and John Blowers as vice chair. The other supervisors are Dave Buckwalter, Glenn Eberly and Ethan Demme.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18. Information on the Zoom meetings can be found online at eastlampetertownship.org.