When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, Sept. 6.

What happened: Ellie Shirk, resident of Miller Road, voiced concerns about the lack of police presence in the borough. She said the car carriers in particular are “flying down the road” running yellow and red lights. She described one instance of sitting at a stop light next to police car as a car carrier went through a red light and the cop did not pursue the errant driver. She said the Clay Township police department is too far away and doesn’t care. “When we had Manheim Township (coverage), there were always police presence,” she added.

Background: Due to rising costs of Manheim Township police coverage, East Petersburg in June 2019 opted to switch to Northern Lancaster County Regional police services at the start of 2020. Northern Lancaster County Regional covers Clay, Penn and Warwick townships and East Petersburg.

Council response: Adam Gochnauer, pro-tem council member, who sits on the police department board, explained the police department covers sectors, which includes East Petersburg. He said that unless you want your property taxes to triple, there’s not going to be a police car in the borough 24/7. But, he said, “We get weekly information and accountability from this outfit — more than the township ever did.” Mayor James Malone added that the same police reports council receives are available to the public online. “They are responsive and very involved,” he said of law enforcement in the borough. He encouraged Shirk to go to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department website and view “Reports.”

Quotable: “If they’re not going to do that, what else are they not going to do?” Shirk asked, referring to the lack of police response when she reported her political signs being stolen from her yard two years ago.

What’s next: East Pete Carnival will be held Sept. 15 and 16 at East Petersburg Community Park, starting at 6 p.m. both nights. East Pete Day will be Sept. 17 at East Petersburg Community Park. The event begins with a 5K/Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. followed by a parade, entertainment and activities. Council will hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 and a regular meeting Oct. 4.