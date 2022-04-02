When: Manheim Central school board meeting, March 28.

What happened: The board accepted the resignation of board member Robert Iosue, effective April 1.

Why it’s important: Iosue, who has served on the board for 10 years, is moving out of the district.

Quotable: “It’s been an honor to serve on the board. We’ve made a lot of improvements in our school buildings. Having good schools helps educators teach our students,” he said.

Board comments: Mike Clair, board president, said he regretfully accepted Iosue’s resignation. He said although he and Iosue did not always see eye-to-eye on school board issues, they always left the meeting “as friends.” School board member Ed Frick thanked Iosue for serving as his mentor when he first came on the board.

What’s next: Superintendent Ryan Axe said the district will search for a resident to fill Iosue’s vacated seat. Residents interested in applying for the vacancy should send a letter of interest and resume to Dr. Ryan J. Axe, Superintendent, Manheim Central School District, 281 White Oak Road, Manheim, PA 17545. Deadline for receiving letters of interest is 3 p.m. April 7. Interviews are scheduled to be held April 11. The board has until May 1 to appoint a resident to fill the vacated seat.

Substitute teachers: The board approved an addendum to the district’s agreement with Substitute Teacher Service that increases the pay for substitutes provided to the district. The pay rate for a substitute would increase from $120 to $140 and from $135 to $155 for a building substitute.

Budget update: Chief Financial Officer Bryan Howett provided a budget update. He reported a $927,000 surplus in this year’s budget. He said the 2022-23 budget numbers are still being finalized, but preliminary figures indicate a shortfall of nearly $720,000 with a 3.4% tax increase. Howett said expenditures are increasing due to several factors including inflation; an additional $917,000 in debt service from the ongoing high school renovation and the construction of Baron and Doe Run elementary schools in the past five years; increased cost of cyber charter schools; and a nearly $550,000 cost increase in the district’s contribution to Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS).

Budget timeline: A budget meeting will be held Monday, May 9. The board will take action on a proposed final 2022-23 budget May 16, with final adoption slated for June 6.