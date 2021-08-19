When: Manheim Township school board work session meeting, Aug. 12, with members Janet Carroll and Curtis Colgate joining via phone.

What happened: The controversy over mask wearing isn’t going away soon if district residents have anything to say about it. Thirteen people spoke about the issue at the meeting, which ran until 11 p.m. Each speaker, whether pro or con, was applauded. Only two board members and several residents wore masks at the packed meeting room.

The speakers: Seven people asked for masks to be optional and five for masks to be required. One resident, Virginia Young, suggested a third option, “that the district strongly request wearing masks.” One father, who survived COVID-19, said his child has a better chance of being struck by lightning than contracting the virus and objected to the idea that kids should be taught to be scared so they don’t get sick. A mother in favor of mandating masks said “doing what’s right isn’t always easy.” A father who is also an attorney urged anyone with symptoms to stay home as a way to contain the virus. Another father said his child’s pediatrician said he should be more concerned about the annual flu than COVID-19. Several parents seemed to resent a mandate, believing the decision should be theirs.

Quotable: “It’s time to let our kids be kids,” one mother said.

Details: Jaclyn Dudzic, of Health Services, walked the board through various aspects of the options, including social and emotional well-being, food and nutrition, in-person or virtual learning and an outline of how to maintain health and safety for staff and students. She said masks will be required for school transportation.

Comment: “To be clear, the virus we had last year is not the same as this year,” board member Carroll said. “The variant spreads quicker. Children ages 12 and under are not vaccinated. We had 12% occupancy last year. This year will be open to all. What we can do now is get vaccinated and wear masks. Also, if the county, state and country are deferring to us to make the decision, it is best that we go with masks.”

Reply: Board member Stephen Grosh disagreed, noting he has a fundamental problem with mandating masks. “I don’t feel comfortable with nine people making a decision that affects 6,000 people. I’ll be voting option A (masks optional). ... Last year we didn’t have discretion, this year we do have discretion. ... I’m not trying to change anyone’s mind.”

Legality: Superintendent Robin Felty said legal counsel told her that a resolution would need to include discipline. Board President Nikki Rivera weighed in. “As a teacher, it’s pretty complicated to enforce the unenforceable.” Grosh said not wearing a mask is not comparable to (committing) a crime. ... I appreciate those on the other side, but we shouldn’t be issuing a mandate.” Board member April Weaver agreed, saying “…requiring masking is very divisive, very political,” she said. “It can add trauma and cause heartbreak. It’s going to cause a lot conflict.”

What’s next: The board will vote at its next action meeting on Aug. 19 on whether wearing masks in school will be optional or required when the school year begins on Aug. 24.

Resignation: Board member Sara Grosh resigned Aug. 1, leaving the board 30 days to fill the vacancy. Her term expires in January 2023. The board will hold a special public meeting to interview candidates to fill the vacancy at 6 p.m. Aug. 18. Members will vote on the candidates at the regular meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 19, when the new board member will be sworn in.

Bus drivers: Matthew Gillis, of the district office, noted that a shortage of drivers remains. “There are 11 openings,” he said, for drivers who earn $19.60 an hour.