When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 4.

What happened: Residents from Windsock Way in New Holland expressed concerns about construction done by Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, which changed stormwater runoff controls. Instead of water going into a retention pond, it now goes into a swale. Eric Copenhaver contacted the township about the problem and learned the church had not received an application to make the change.

Action taken: Rick Kochel, supervisor chair, speculated the church made changes due to the heavy rainfalls in August and September. The township will investigate and pursue what can be done to resolve the issue.

Quotable: "I don't want to make problems, but property owners already have water issues in basements. We're concerned the new construction will make things worse with heavier storms," Copenhaver said.

Appointment: The board approved the appointment of Lou Ann Miller to the Elanco Library Board of Trustees. She replaces Brandi Lee who resigned as township board representative.

Road equipment: Supervisors approved the purchase of a new truck, plow and dump device at a cost of $37,290.