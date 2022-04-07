When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, April 4.

What happened: Several residents voiced concerns about a proposed apartment building slated to be erected at 1300 W. Main St. Developer Reid Myers is proposing a three-story, 30-unit structure on the site of the former BB&T Bank at Hummer Avenue and West Main Street. The structure will include 45 parking spaces. An access drive leading from the former bank onto West Main will be kept, but it will be a right-turn-only exit from the site.

Residents speak up: Aaron Smee, who lives on West Main next to the former bank, was concerned about increased traffic, noise and parking. He worried that parking issues “could spill out onto Lincoln Heights” affecting residents there. He said the site was graded about 10 years ago, so water drains off at the northwest and southwest corners. But runoff from heavy rainstorms flow “in a torrent” along the rear of his property and those of his neighbors, he said. Smee identified a deteriorating retaining wall between his property and the former bank building that is on the bank property. Steve Springer, who has a dental office at 23 Hummer Road, said he thinks the apartment building does not have adequate parking for 30 units. He said his patients use street parking, and the addition of a 30-unit apartment will add to parking woes.

Developer’s response: Myers, who attended the meeting, affirmed that there will be adequate parking that meets the borough’s ordinance. Myers said he was unaware of the retaining wall issue but would address it.

What’s next: The project has been approved by both the Ephrata Borough and Lancaster County planning commissions. It was not yet up for a vote because the developer is seeking five waivers including waiving of a traffic study. These will be taken up at the April 11 meeting.

Pool season: Council set rates for the Ephrata Community Pool, reflecting a 5% hike for Ephrata residents and a 10% hike for nonresidents. The unanimous vote to approve included a 10% pay hike for the pool’s employees.

Details: Season passes for residents and nonresidents, if purchased before the season starts, will be as follows: preschool children $40/$58; students $84/$116; adults $127/$168; family $231/$310; and seniors $97/$129. Prices are cheaper if you buy the passes early, but they will be higher if purchased in season. Day passes will be $5 preschool, $11 students, $16 adults and seniors $9.

Police accreditation: James Adams, accreditation program coordinator for the Pennsylvania Police Chiefs Association, presented the borough and Chief John Petrick with the department’s accreditation certificate. Ephrata Police just completed the accreditation program, making Ephrata one of just 142 police departments, or about 13% of 1,100 departments across Pennsylvania, that are accredited. To be accredited, Adams said, a department must meet 375 rigid standards in how it operates under the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission program. A department’s operations are reviewed every three years to keep its accreditation status. Being accredited, Adams said, proves Ephrata “subscribes to best practices of law enforcement.”

Quotable: “I want to congratulate everyone in the department for their hard work and their professionalism,” Ephrata Mayor Ralph Mowen said.