When: Warwick supervisors meeting, June 17.

What happened: About 15 people attended the first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 shutdown, with several residents voicing concerns about the Orchard Road plan for 69 single-family homes on 49 acres.

Details: Supervisors granted conditional approval on the first phase of the preliminary plan, which included connection to an access road and a pedestrian path to Newport Road. The property is zoned R1 residential.

At issue: One of the major sticking points is that several of the proposed lots are backed by a wooded conservation district. Developer Randy Hess originally wanted to sell the lots to include the preserved wooded areas. Property owners would not be allowed to build anything or create paths in those wooded areas.

Quotable: “Why is the conservation easement part of the individual property, when they cannot use it, build on it or change it?” asked Mike Fyock, whose farm is adjacent to the subdivision.

Solution offered: Supervisor Herb Flosdorf made a suggestion that seemed to help solve the deadlock. The private property could just go partway into the conservation easement, and the rest would be managed by a homeowners association.

Public reaction: The solution did not satisfy everyone, and some of the issues remained for nearby farmers and property owners. Since the plan was first proposed, it has met with opposition from some neighbors who are concerned about traffic, conservation of agriculture, accessibility by emergency vehicles and safety issues.

What’s next: The plan will need to go through several revisions before it comes up for final approval. Future supervisors meetings are expected to be held at the municipal building, with protocols inn place for public safety. The next board of supervisors meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. July 15.