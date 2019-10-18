When: Council meeting, Oct. 14.
What happened: Council proposed an ordinance to regulate unsolicited newspapers thrown in places residents wouldn’t ordinarily look for a paper, such as behind shrubbery or at the edge of a street.
Why it matters: Over the years, residents have complained to the borough of unsolicited newspapers distributed to their neighborhoods, officials said. When some residents in the Denver area asked the publisher of The Shopping News to not deliver unsolicited copies of the newspaper to their homes, their request was not honored, council said. A few residents complained of repair bills when they had an unsolicited newspaper covered by snow get into their snowblower.
Details: The ordinance will require residents to indicate one of two ways they want to receive an unsolicited newspaper. Residents may either mount a receptacle for the paper or use some indicator, such as a sticker, or whatever other indicator the unsolicited newspaper distributor chooses. The ordinance also provides that if the property owner has no dedicated receptacle, the unsolicited newspaper must be placed within three feet of the front door.
What’s next: Council will advertise the proposed ordinance and hold a hearing in November prior to a vote.