When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, April 11.

What happened: A group of River Drive area residents complained that commercial events at Conestoga House are causing noise, traffic and parking problems in their neighborhood.

Background: The Conestoga House estate is in an R1 residential zone at 1608 Marietta Ave., also bordering River Drive. The estate’s 12-bedroom, 9,699-square-foot house sits on 7.8 gardened acres. Rob Ecklin Jr. purchased the estate from the James Hale Steinman Conestoga House Foundation for $755,000 in March 2020. Ecklin Development Events then offered the Conestoga House & Gardens as a venue for private events, such as weddings, for up to 250 guests at fees ranging from $4,000 to $10,500 per one-day event.

Zoning status: Last July, Lancaster Township cited Ecklin’s commercial use of the property as a zoning violation. Ecklin’s subsequent appeal was denied by the zoning board. He then appealed to Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas where the case is under review. Conestoga House has continued to host indoor and outdoor events throughout the appeal process with nearby homeowners reporting loud music, pyrotechnics and River Drive street parking disturbances.

Next step: While township officials were sympathetic to the homeowners’ plight, they explained they cannot legally bar Conestoga House’s events while the court appeal is being considered. Township Manager Bill Laudien said the township can, however, enforce no parking on streets in front of residents’ homes. Laudien said he will convene a town meeting between concerned residents and the township lawyer to investigate legal remedies. He suggested residents send emails or letters to him requesting the installation of signs prohibiting street parking, and that residents further voice their concerns to the township Zoning Hearing Board.

Property rehabilitation program: The township is accepting applications for $2,500 in matching grants for low- or moderate-income home improvement grants under the second phase of federal pandemic relief funds. Eight grants were awarded the first round of pandemic relief funds.

Fiber optics: Shentel Telecommunications has filed 16 permits for fiber optic line installation. Laudien said he expects installation to begin by the end of summer and for completion by year-end.

Traffic/parking tickets: A new police system will allow online payment of fines. A $10 late fee will be added to delinquent parking tickets.