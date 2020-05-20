When: Penn Manor school board meeting, May 18.

What happened: Business manager Chris Johnston reported the funding gap in the proposed 2020-21 budget now stands at $3.4 million, an increase of about $36,500 since the board approved the proposed budget on May 4. The board is still undecided on whether to increase taxes to help fill the gap; residents have spoken out against a potential tax increase.

Background: After Johnston first mentioned the budget deficit and a possible tax increase at the April 20 board meeting, residents sent nine letters urging the board not to increase taxes. The letters were made public at the May 4 meeting. Many letters suggested the board cut costs by putting the high school construction project on hold or reversing the planned 3% salary increase for teachers.

From one letter: Penn Manor residents John and Pat Bartow wrote, “In our opinion, to increase teachers’ salaries by 3% in the fall, during this critical economic downturn, is highly inconsiderate and disrespectful to your taxpayers. Please reopen the contract and renegotiate the terms of the contract for 2020-2021, realizing this is the only ethical choice. ... Our family — and almost everyone we know — have been critically affected, financially.”

Why it matters: A 3.2% tax increase — the highest possible increase without an approved exception or voter referendum — would help fill almost half the budget gap by generating over $1.6 million of revenue. Johnston said the funding gap is especially challenging since the school district already operates on a slim budget. However, he said, “a tax increase in times like these is difficult to recommend, and difficult to vote for.”

What's next: A final budget will be proposed at the June 1 board meeting, and adopted at the June 15 meeting.