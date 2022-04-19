When: Manor Township supervisors meeting, April 4.

What happened: Residents and township officials continued discussing proposed uses of $2.2 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Background: Last month, the board adopted a spending plan that included new body cameras and other police expenditures, a backup generator, snow removal equipment, endowments, scholarships and employee bonuses. The township also announced plans to invest the largest single chunk of money for future/potential land acquisition. Several township residents, including Leah Bacon, took issue with the proposal last month, saying there should have been more opportunity for public input.

Public comment: Bacon reiterated her concerns April 4, saying she felt aggravated and ignored after requesting the board delay its decision for one month to provide time for public review. Supervisor John Wenzel replied the matter was discussed at a work session in January which provided “a wonderful opportunity for the public to come out for discussion.” Bacon said the Jan. 17 work session was advertised only on Jan. 13, and that “the majority of the public is not going to be able to attend a weekday morning meeting.” Resident Mary Glazier said she too was disappointed, and cancellation of the supervisors meeting in February was a lost opportunity.

Administration’s response: Township Manager Ryan Strohecker said he takes responsibility for the quick decisions of the township’s spending plan, which can and will probably be adjusted.

Quotable: “It’s been a constant moving target,” Strohecker said. He explained the township was “not trying to rush it through,” but that many of the approved items are already on back order.

Police honors: Colleen Tatara was awarded the title Officer of the Year after being nominated by fellow officers Andy Long and Trish Mazur. Chief Todd Graeff noted it was the department’s first such award in 15 years. Graeff said Tatara’s accomplishments last year included a felony investigation of a series of burglaries in which more than $100,000 was recovered. Graeff also recognized officers Mark Burkholder, Troy Rogers, Clay Smoker and Chuck Snyder for saving the life of township resident Larry Conte last month. Graeff said the officers were first on the scene when Conte experienced a cardiac event after exercising at home. Conte and his wife, Sarah, had the opportunity to thank the four officers in person at the meeting, saying, “We will be eternally grateful.”