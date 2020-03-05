When: West Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, March 3.
What happened: Supervisors heard from two residents about traffic issues on local roads. Jim Siple asked about billboards at Marietta Avenue and Corporate Boulevard and whether they block sight distance of 500 feet as required by state regulations. Supervisor Ed Fisher explained that the sight triangle and sight distance requirements from the state Department of Transportation are two different things; as an intersection of a PennDOT road, he said, Marietta Avenue/Corporate Boulevard likely meets both requirements.
Police: Supervisors voted unanimously to table a request from county commissioners for drug task force funding until next month. “There are things happening,” Fisher said. “There is movement — there are people listening.” Supervisors Chair David Dumeyer agreed, suggesting “taking a wait-and-see approach.”
Recycling: Supervisors voted unanimously to allow Township Manager Andrew Stern to sign an intermunicipal agreement with the City of Lancaster for recycling services. Stern said Lancaster city is allowing township residents to bring various types of recyclables to its recycling center.