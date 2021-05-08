When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, in person with social distancing, May 5.

What happened: The board heard a complaint about a recent zoning decision on a Mt. Pleasant Road property. The decision grants a variance to erect a 42-by-48, two-story accessory building to be used primarily as a horse barn.

Background: The location of the structure will be closer to the property lines than allowed by township ordinances. Concerns were expressed that the application for the variance was incomplete, and neighbors were not heard during the zoning hearing.

Why it’s important: The decision stipulates that the building is for personal use only, and may not be used for a business.

What happens next: Neighbors have the option of appealing the township Zoning Hearing Board’s decision to Lancaster County. Neighbors are concerned the structure will be put to commercial use. Supervisors assured them the township zoning officer will enforce the personal use limitation.

Quotable: “When he starts selling product, that’s when the zoning officer will have to shut him down,” Supervisors Chairman Jim Ranck said.

Other happenings: Residents from the Saddler Drive area attended to express concerns about drainage issues. The board heard their concerns but made no decisions at this time.