When: Millersville Borough council meeting, Oct. 25.

What happened: Several residents from Lafayette Place complained about the roads not being paved in the development, citing safety and other concerns. They want to know who dropped the ball — the borough or the developer?

Background: Robert Murphey of Chamberlain Lane said he presented five questions to borough officials in writing, including why there is still no signage two years after sidewalks were repaired and why there is still no road paving. Paul West asked why there has been no follow up from the borough after the developer fixed everything the borough required as far as sidewalks, curbing and related items.

Mark Korman, a 16-year resident, asked if the borough required a letter of credit from the developer to ensure completion of the road and infrastructure. If so, what is the status, Korman asked.

Why it's important: The houses are built, but the streets are not paved. The borough has to accept the roads. Borough solicitor Josele Cleary said she spoke to the developer, Grande Construction, in August and finally got a response earlier in the day. Cleary said Grande is proposing an on-site meeting with the parties and the borough engineer.

As to the letter of credit, Cleary said Grande already posted financial security.

Resident Ryan Heffernan said neighbors have communicated through email and have considered getting together.

Quotable: "We've been waiting for years, and we've received zero commitment from Grande," Heffernan said."We're the ones who are paying our money but not getting the services we pay for," including snow removal.

Neighbor Keith Lewis asked, "Who's going to be our squeaky wheel?"

What's next: Council president Lauren Hauck and member Linda Bellile confirmed the matter will be on the next public works agenda. Hauck said nothing has changed that would cause additional delays.

Other happenings: On recommendation from the planning commission, council granted preliminary approval for the Wynfield at Millersville development after addressing all engineering requests. The location of the project is 135 W. Frederick Street. Resident Craig Rankin said he is concerned about increased flow of water from downspouts onto his North Duke Street property.

Police: Mayor David Aichele presented a plaque of retirement to police Sgt. Brian Tatara, who dedicated 22 years to the borough police department following three years of military service. Chief John Rochat and Tatara's wife, a Manor Township officer, were present for the ceremony.

A representative from the civil service commission reported that two recent police officer candidates were found to be disqualified after background investigations. The department will continue its search to fill both patrol positions and Tatara's position.