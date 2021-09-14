When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Sept, 7.

What happened: Council approved Arro Consulting Inc. to evaluate stormwater pipes on West Conestoga and West Spruce streets. A report will be provided after the study is done. The action resulted from resident concerns with severe storm flooding on Aug. 22 and Sept. 1.

Property owners want help: A dozen homeowners from West Conestoga and West Spruce streets, along with an advocate for those on Zwecker Circle, expressed concern with flooding issues which have grown worse over the years. Residents said they spent significant amounts of money to waterproof basements or clean and reinforce swales, but streets, driveways and yards still flood. Barbara Nolt of West Conestoga Street believes the current system can’t handle the stormwater. She questioned why the original pipe installed decades ago was 24 inches instead of 30 inches, and why it wasn’t concrete instead of galvanized corrugated metal. Deb Brubaker of West Spruce Street seeks “long-term answers” from the borough about the ongoing flooding. She expressed frustration with motorists going around the barricades set up to stop traffic on flooded streets.

Engineer explains: Darrell Becker, of the borough’s engineering firm Arro Consulting Inc., said the stormwater requirements conform to borough and state requirements. Becker said the system was approved by the Lancaster County Planning Commission. He said a larger pipe would discharge more water than allowed, creating faster flooding.

Quotable: “Over the past 10 years there’s been more significant and frequent storm events than in the past causing flooding across the county,” Becker said.

Potential solution: Borough Manager Dick Fulcher told the property owners they could help reduce street flooding by redirecting downspouts from emptying into driveways and streets.Community events: The Latin American Alliance Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18. East Jackson Street between South Kinzer and Park avenues will be closed for the event. Hiester Avenue Neighborhood Dining Fete will be from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 26. Warren Street will be closed south to State Street for this event. Council approved the closure of Main Street, from Railroad Avenue east to Brimmer Avenue, beginning at 6 p.m. for the purpose of movie scene shots for the evening of Oct. 17, beginning at 6 p.m.