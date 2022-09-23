When: Manheim pool feasibility meeting, Sept. 13.

What happened: About 20 area residents and members of Manheim Borough Council attended the meeting at the Manheim railroad station, 210 S. Charlotte St. George Deines of Counsilman-Hunsaker presented a new concept plan and a revised base plan to revamp the aging Manheim Community Pool complex, 504 Adele Ave. These plans are in addition to two concept plans presented at a July 12 meeting.

Why it matters: The pool complex needs $350,000 to $400,000 in repairs to open, so council decided to close the pool this year and possibly next year as it wrestles with the long-term future of the pool. The lap pool was open this year for the Manheim Swim Team’s use.

Background: The pool complex includes the main L-shaped pool, a wading pool and a lap pool as well as a bathhouse, mechanical building, basketball court and pavilion. The main pool was constructed in 1958, and the lap pool was constructed in 1979. The pool had been managed for the past few years by the Lancaster Family YMCA, now known as the YMCA of the Roses. Last October, council agreed to partner with the YMCA to develop long-term plans for the pool. The feasibility study is the first step in developing those plans.

Base concept: The new base concept would reuse the existing lap pool and renovate its mechanical system, add a water slide tower and install a climbing wall and zip line in the deep end. A new children’s pool would be constructed using the footprint of the shallow area of the main pool. The existing bathhouse/support building would be reused. Cost is estimated at $3.1 million.

Expanded concept: Deines said the new concept plan was developed based on community input during a July 12 meeting, an assessment of the complex’s current condition and responses to a community survey about the pool. It combines a pool complex and a community center, and the estimated cost is $11.8 million. It reuses the existing lap pool and provides necessary repairs to the pool’s mechanicals and surface. A new recreation pool with slides and a children’s area would be constructed in place of the main pool. A spray pad would take the place of the children’s wading pool. The new concept also includes an enclosure for the lap pool to allow for year-round use. The pool’s bathhouse would be demolished to make way for the community center, which would include a mechanical room, locker rooms, restrooms, offices and community rooms.

YMCA partnership: The community center could be operated in partnership with the YMCA of the Roses. Manheim Borough Council member Carol Phillips said she likes the idea of the pool/community center concept. Mike Smith, YMCA of the Roses Lancaster County director of operations, said there’s a lot of value to the community center option, but the YMCA’s participation would require approval from the organization’s board.

Quotable: “As long as the YMCA is onboard, I’m 100% for this concept. If we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it right,” said council member Jared Longenecker.

Public comments: Elijah Burkholder said he likes the idea of a seasonal enclosure since it would allow the lap pool to be used year-round for swimming and activities such as swim lessons. Dione Hosler said she would like to see more aquatic features that would appeal to middle school children, particularly a diving area. She said her middle school children really like the diving area at Lititz Springs Pool. Both Kim Hatfield and Kim Kirchner of the Manheim Summer Swim Team said an option that would allow year-round use of the pool would be an asset.

Quotable: “If we could eliminate (Manheim Central High School’s) swim team having to travel to the Lititz RecCenter for late night practice sessions, that would be great,” Hatfield said.

What’s next: Manheim Borough Manager Jim Fisher said Deines would revise the concept plans based on discussion at the meeting and finalize the report on the study by the end of the month. Fisher will continue discussions with the YMCA about the organization’s involvement going forward. The presentation shared at tonight’s meeting will be posted on the borough’s website: manheimboro.org.