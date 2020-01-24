When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 22.
What happened: Residents packed the meeting to ask questions and voice their concerns about state Department of Transportation and High Cos. plans to build a $15.3 million road on part of the “goat path” as a way to alleviate congestion on Greenfield Road.
Background: Anthony Seitz, vice president of development at High Associates Ltd., discussed details of the plan, called the Walnut Street Extension Project, and how it will ease congestion.
Concerns: A few residents who live near where the road will be built said they are concerned about noise from traffic. Others wanted to know if the project was a done deal and if there were alternatives to spending so much money to build a new road, perhaps by expanding Greenfield Road or the overpass to accommodate more traffic. Bill Best, who lives on Pitney Road, said the reopening of the bridge across Millcross Road on Jan. 21 will shift a lot of traffic away from Greenfield Road.
Response: Seitz said the extension is anticipated to reduce rush-hour traffic by 40% to 50%. He said the project is only in its design phase and the reason for the meeting was to get input from residents before any work is started.
Heritage trail: Mike Domin of the Lancaster County Planning Commission gave a presentation about the Greater Lancaster County Heritage Pathway and the plan to build a trail as part of the Walnut Street extension. The pathway will connect Lancaster city to its suburbs and provide a place for hikers and bicyclists.