When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, March 9.

What happened: Several residents of historic East Main Street attended the meeting, some virtually, to discuss improvements they would like to see on their street while the borough undergoes a proposed water line replacement project.

Why it’s important: Borough Manager Steve Echternach said the authority is planning a water system upgrade that includes replacing 2,100 feet of 8-inch cast-iron line on East Main Street and 900 feet of 4-inch cast-iron line on South Decatur Street. Based on cost, the project is scheduled for 2021 or early 2022.

Residents’ concerns: John Hershey, a landscape architect who lives on East Main Street, said the residents would like to work with the borough on enhancements such as traffic-calming, improved street lighting, sidewalk accessibility and creative stormwater management before the street would be excavated and repaved for the water line project. Some of the improvements he suggested include narrowing the street to slow drivers by having only one parking lane, adding historic streetscape lighting with LED technology, better sidewalk accessibility and adding curb extensions with native plants and trees like the ones he designed in Lancaster city.

Background: Echternach said the water line is the oldest remaining water line in the authority’s system and is over 100 years old. The cost estimate is around $825,000 and is being funded from the authority’s capital budget with no new borrowing planned as part of it. The project is in the engineering phase now.

What’s next: President Mike Chiodo said council will look into grants that may be available to help pay for what is being requested. Echternach said he has a meeting with ELA Group about how the borough can get funding for stormwater improvements.

Other happenings: Borough Council unanimously approved dedicating one of its trees in the name of Harold Wiker, who died March 4. He served on council for four years and the borough authority for 27 years. There are four trees on the property of the borough office dedicated to someone who died while in active service to the borough.