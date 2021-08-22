When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 18.

What happened: About two dozen residents packed the township meeting to ask the supervisors for help in opposing a zoning application for a large duck farm on the Dwayne Peifer property at Liberty Lane and Mount Eden Road.

Background: The Zoning Hearing Board heard testimony at an Aug. 11 hearing and will render its decision in September. First indications were that the duck farm would house 5,000 animals, but testimony disclosed that the number will be about 40,000.

Why it’s important: Residents spoke on several points against the duck operation including odors, late-night tractor-trailer traffic on narrow rural roads, noise, devaluation of neighboring properties, potential hazards to the water supply, public health concerns and humane issues concerning factory farming. There were issues raised about the conduct of the hearing, with several residents feeling they were cut off, and their information not heard.

What happens next: After hearing extensive comments from residents, the board made a statement that they will draft a letter to the Zoning Hearing Board solicitor asking that the request be denied because the application was incorrect.

Other happenings: The next supervisors meeting will be held Sept. 20 to avoid the Labor Day holiday.